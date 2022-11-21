King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,479 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Utz Brands worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 84.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on UTZ. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

