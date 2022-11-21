King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

