King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.84 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,528 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Progyny by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $983,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,175 shares of company stock worth $12,079,559. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of PGNY opened at $33.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.