King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

