Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Klabin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Klabin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. Klabin has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

About Klabin

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 6.81%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

