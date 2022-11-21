Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €63.00 ($64.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($69.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($72.16) to €62.00 ($63.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($104.12) to €91.00 ($93.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.29.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $13.93 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.