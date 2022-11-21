Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 249.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Korn Ferry worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $56.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.