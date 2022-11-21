Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

KRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of KRON opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,615,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 50,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 450,780 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $4,818,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 612,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

