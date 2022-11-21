Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.
KRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Kronos Bio Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of KRON opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29.
About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
