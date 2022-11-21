Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $98.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $760,838 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after buying an additional 235,913 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

