Lectra (OTC:LCTSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lectra (OTC:LCTSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Lectra Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of OTC:LCTSF opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Lectra has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

Lectra Company Profile

Lectra SA designs smart industrial solutions for fashion, automotive, and furniture markets. The company's solutions include software, automated cutting equipment, and related services, which enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacture of garments, car seats and interiors, airbags, and sofas, as well as to digitalize their processes.

