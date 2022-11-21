Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LGGNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.88) to GBX 285 ($3.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

