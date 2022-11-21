Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.80.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $167.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.