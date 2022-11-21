Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.80.
Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $167.36.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
