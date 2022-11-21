Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSPD opened at $15.06 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.35.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

