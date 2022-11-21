Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$130.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Stock Up 2.8 %

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36.

Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

