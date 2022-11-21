Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) & Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Critical Comparison

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -857.87% -101.76% -56.62% Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Local Bounti and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $7.69, suggesting a potential upside of 238.66%. Edible Garden has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 860.31%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Local Bounti.

This table compares Local Bounti and Edible Garden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 367.73 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edible Garden has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edible Garden beats Local Bounti on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

