Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.65-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$98.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.97 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.35.

LOW opened at $209.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

