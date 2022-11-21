Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $400.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.74.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $347.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.77. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $478.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.