Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.84 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

