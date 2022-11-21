Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $247,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Seagen stock opened at $131.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.