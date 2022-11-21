Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

