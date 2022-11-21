Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 64.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $96.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

