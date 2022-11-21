Mark V. Shoen Purchases 324,000 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 324,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $17,389,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 324,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMERCO Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMERCO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AMERCO by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in AMERCO by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.