Mark V. Shoen Purchases 324,000 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 324,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $17,389,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 324,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AMERCO Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ UHAL opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $75.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AMERCO
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Read More
