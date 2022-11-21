Maxim Group Trims American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Target Price to $22.00

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.51 million, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth $184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in American Software by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

