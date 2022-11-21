Maxim Group Trims Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price to $15.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

