Maxim Group Trims Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price to $15.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
