Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday.

Metro Stock Performance

Metro stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. Metro has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

