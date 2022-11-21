Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$76.00 at TD Securities

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTRAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Metro Trading Down 0.8 %

MTRAF stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. Metro has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $58.20.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

