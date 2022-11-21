Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$76.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTRAF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Metro Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Metro has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

