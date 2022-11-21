Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $69.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

