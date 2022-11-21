Mina Achieves Market Capitalization of $394.61 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $394.61 million and $16.68 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.21 or 0.08461040 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00472813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.92 or 0.29012302 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 748,279,153 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 747,966,412.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5315821 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $19,203,976.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

