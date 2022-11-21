Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of MBLY opened at $28.42 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

