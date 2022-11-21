Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $28.42 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

