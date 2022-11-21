Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.
Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ MBLY opened at $28.42 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $31.88.
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
