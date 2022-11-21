Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $28.42 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

