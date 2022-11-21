Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Model N worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,500,000 after buying an additional 240,267 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $42,548.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,120 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $42,548.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,083,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,041. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $38.83 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

