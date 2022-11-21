Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after buying an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after buying an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,203,000 after buying an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after buying an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.