Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.
Shares of TAP stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.
