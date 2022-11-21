Morgan Stanley Boosts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $339.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $327.00 to $339.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $337.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $346.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $176,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,338.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,065 shares of company stock worth $9,126,872 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

