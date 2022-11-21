Morgan Stanley Increases Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target to €19.10

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.10 ($19.69) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €19.50 ($20.10) to €18.50 ($19.07) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

