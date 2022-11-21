Morgan Stanley Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $112.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

