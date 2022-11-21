MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.
MorphoSys Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MOR stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
