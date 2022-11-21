Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $173.89 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

