National Bank Financial Boosts K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$11.25

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KNTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

KNTNF stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

