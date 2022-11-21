National Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
i-80 Gold Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of IAUX opened at 2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26. i-80 Gold has a one year low of 1.52 and a one year high of 3.28.
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
