National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NNN. B. Riley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NNN opened at $45.52 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

