Navcoin (NAV) Trading 19.3% Lower This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $267.42 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00235890 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00117231 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00056444 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,895,486 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

