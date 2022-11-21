New World Development Company Limited (NDVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from New World Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.
New World Development Stock Performance
New World Development stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. New World Development has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
About New World Development
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New World Development (NDVLY)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.