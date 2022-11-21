Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to C$13.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.90.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

