Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $221,250.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,420.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Nikola by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Nikola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.