Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nucor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 0.0 %

NUE opened at $142.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

