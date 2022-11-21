O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 162,012 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,012 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bath & Body Works worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

BBWI stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

