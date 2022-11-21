O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

