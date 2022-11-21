O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $69.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

